Springboro OKs change to advance historic downtown venue plans

Springboro City Council Thursday night voted 5-0 to change the site’s land use after earlier concerns raised about parking, oversight and safety for the proposal.

Massey said he made changes to adequately address those issues. Massey said he will submit specific plans to the city with the goal of hosting events next spring.

Springboro City Manager Chris Pozzuto said the plans would require review from the city’s architectural review board.

Council’s approval will rezone 1.3 acres — which Springboro Planner Dan Boron said makes it “one of the largest properties in our historic district” — from residential to business to host events he estimated would range from 50 to 70 people.

The site that includes two structures built in the mid-1800s and the city included it in a 1997 list for the Ohio Historic Inventory, Springboro records show.