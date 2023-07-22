Springboro officer commended for saving disabled man from burning house

Springboro police Chief Dan Bentley described the heroic actions of an officer who went into a burning house last month to rescue a disabled man from his burning bedroom “as an amazing job” under extremely difficult circumstances.

Bentley was speaking about Officer Christopher Heath Martin, who was the first to arrive at a house fire in the 100 block of English Oak Lane about 5:36 a.m. June 23 on a report of a wheelchair bound resident being trapped in the burning house.

“It was an outstanding effort to save a life of a resident,” Bentley said.

During Thursday’s Springboro City Council meeting, Martin was presented the City of Springboro and Springboro Police Life Saving Commendation Award by Bentley and Mayor John Agenbroad. Martin’s wife, children, family and friends attended the presentation as well as the disabled resident and his family.

The resident declined to comment about Martin’s heroism as he wanted the day to be about Martin’s actions.

According to Bentley, Martin entered the smoke-filled home through an unlocked front door looking for the resident. After being forced out of the house, he heard a resident yelling for help. Bentley said Martin re-entered the home, crawling on his hands and knees to the bedroom on fire. Martin grabbed the disabled man off of his bed and pulled him out of the burning structure.

Martin and the disabled resident were taken to Atrium Medical Center where they were treated and released for minor burns and smoke inhalation, Bentley said.

Bentley said the resident’s battery-powered wheelchair exploded and the man could not get out of the burning house.

Clearcreek Twp. Fire Lt. Sam Long said damage at the house was limited to the bedroom and its contents.