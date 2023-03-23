Springboro chamber director, office manager submit resignations

O’Neill’s last day with the Chamber is today. Blosser’s last day is March 31.

“The Board of Directors have been wonderful and supportive. I have enjoyed my time at the Chamber, creating new friends, and networking with our great membership,” Blosser said in the email.

O’Neill said, “I would like to recognize the amazing membership that the Springboro Chamber of Commerce represents. It has been my pleasure getting to know and serve you this past year. You are what makes this such a great chamber.”

Blosser was selected as executive director last May and started work on June 3. He served as Fort Ancient’s site director for 32 years. Blosser became a motivational speaker, organizational leader and a storyteller during his tenure. He also developed contacts with the Warren County community and strived to create an energetic and inspiring culture for staff and stakeholders, as well as making Lebanon a destination.

He succeeded Alison Liddic who stepped down April 8, 2022 after seven months as executive director.

Liddic replaced former executive director Carol Hughes, who served the chamber for about 10 years.

Samantha Riggs, marketing & events coordinator, will be the main point of contact for the chamber during this transition.

The Springboro Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has begun its search to fill the positions of both president/CEO and office manager. Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply online.

The chamber was founded in 1975 as an advocate and a local network for Springboro businesses. Since 2011, the chamber grew from 350 businesses to more than 750 businesses. In terms of membership, the Springboro is the third largest chamber in the Miami Valley region after Dayton and Springfield, officials said.