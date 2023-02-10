Springboro building aide saves choking elementary student

The student was eating salad and began choking, and Siara Akers, a building aide, rushed over and immediately administered the Heimlich maneuver, successfully dislodging the food item, according to Scott Marshall, district spokesman. He said Akers was made aware of the student in need by another building aide who alerted Akers, who was closest to respond, Marshall said.

He said it was the first time Akers, who works as a recess/lunch monitor, had performed the Heimlich maneuver on a student.