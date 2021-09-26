Should you use a higher grade gas?

I have always used premium gasoline in all of my vehicles because I want to use the best. I want a premium product that is highly refined and does not include dirt or other contaminates that could harm my trucks. However, lately the cost of gasoline, especially premium, has increased so much so that I try to reduce my driving to help reduce my cost of filling the gas tank.

I have considered using the “plus” grade but I am concerned that it is not as refined as premium. Do you think using plus grade of gasoline will be OK to use in my Chevrolet pickup trucks?