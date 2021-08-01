Red Brick Reunion is back in Oxford

Plans to expand RBR to a multi-day event have been pushed to 2022 but are still in the works. According to C.S. Nelson, cofounder and co-chair, “We are extremely pleased to be gathering again after RBR 2019. In this post pandemic environment, our team eagerly tailored plans off the shelf into a compressed schedule to bring RBR back. The concours program is paused this year but will be back in 2022.”

Friday arrivals on Aug. 6, 2021 may attend a 5-8 p.m. pre-show kick-off social at Left Field Tavern. Saturday will bring all models of classic and newer Porsches arriving at 8 a.m. with registration and information booths opened. Parking attendants will navigate registrants to parking spaces.

The Red Brick Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 in Oxford. Photos courtesy of Oxford Visitors Bureau Credit: Ron Hautau Credit: Ron Hautau

There will be live classic rock music, door prizes, popular voting on cars and awards at 2 p.m. All entrants and guests are encouraged to participate in the police-escorted back roads tour of scenic Hueston Woods State Park to conclude RBR 2021 festivities.

“The success of RBR is relied on our loyal sponsors, Porsche of the Village, Griot’s Garage, The Dixon Family, InvizaShield, EuroClassics, Forgeline, AutoBio Tags, The Garaj, Metalkraft Coachwerkes and Enjoy Oxford,” Chin said.

While donations are encouraged to support RBR charities, families and spectators are invited to this non-profit, non-admission car show featuring the Porsche marque.

For more information, visit www.redbrickreunion.com.