October cruise-ins include a creepy car show

CARS & COFFEE. This event will be every third Saturday starting on May 15 from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be held rain or shine at Liberty Center 7160 Taylor St. in Liberty Township. The show is hosted by the Tri-State Mustang/Ford Club and sponsored by Insurance Auto Auctions. The events are open to the public and all makes and models are welcome. Come have some coffee and see some cool cars.

EVERY FRIDAY THROUGH OCT. 29

RIP RAP ROADHOUSE CRUISE-IN. There will be a Friday night cruise-in at Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road in Dayton. The cruise-in will be every Friday through Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to sunset. There is over three acres of parking. You can dine inside, outside or at your car. For more information visit ripraproadhouse.com or call 937-236-4329.

OCT. 2

DFC CAR SHOW. The Dayton 1st Church will hold a car show Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7031 N. Main St. in Dayton. The entry fee is $10. Dash plaques will go to the first 50 entries. Free admission for spectators. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. This event is family friendly.

OCT. 2

CLASSIC CAR SHOW IN TRENTON. A classic car show will be held during the City of Trenton’s Fall Fest 2021 on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 3-6 p.m. Judging begins at 3 p.m. Preregistration is required. To register contact Sharon Leichman at sharon@trentonoh.gov or 513-988-6304 ext. 150. Trophies, door prizes and dash plaques will be awarded. The Fall Fest will also include vendors, food trucks, games and fireworks.

OCT. 9

LODOWN HOWDOWN. The Road Devils Car Club presents the Lodown Hodown at the Rip Rap Roadhouse at 6024 Rip Rap Road in Dayton starting at noon. The event will include hot rods, kustoms, motorcycles, live music and vendors.

OCT. 10

FALL FESTIVAL CRUISE IN. The first Fall Festival and Cruise In will take place at First Baptist Kettering at 3939 Swigart Road in Dayton on Oct. 10 from 5-8 p.m. The show is open to all types of cars, trucks and motorcycles. The event will also include a pumpkin patch, hayrides, music, food trucks, inflatables and games. For more information call 937-429-1671 or visit fbckettering.org/events.

OCT. 10

WEST ALEXANDRIA OKTOBERFEST 54TH ANNUAL COVERED BRIDGE RUN. This is a road rally covering backroads and covered bridges in Preble County. Only vehicles from 1960 and earlier can participate. Sign up at the car corral at the back of Peace Park in West Alexandria on Sunday, Oct. 10 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The Covered Bridge Run starts at noon with vehicles leaving at two-minute intervals. A navigator is required. There is a $10 entry fee. Cash prizes: first place 75$; second place $50; third place $25. A last place trophy is will also be awarded.

Caption The Kettering American Legion Post 598 recently held a cruise-in. The next event will be held Oct. 24 at 5700 Kentshire Drive. CONTRIBUTED/TOM MIDLAM

OCT. 10

MYHEROES CAR SHOW. This annual car show is back Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway. Renamed the myheroes Car Show in recognition of the myheroes program, honoring those who serve our community and country. Enjoy a day of great cars, food trucks and cold beverages along with live entertainment by New Frontiers. New location adjacent to the track. Free admission for spectators and free parking in the north and west parking lots. Participants must register to participate and qualify for prizes. Myheroes members can register for free. Advanced registration is $10 and $15 the day of the event.

OCT. 16

16TH ANNUAL ONE ROOM SCHOOL CAR SHOW. The Clark County Retired Teachers Association will hold its car show Oct. 16 in the meadow across from Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield Xenia Road in Yellow Springs. Registration runs 10 a.m. to noon; car entry fee is $10 with dash plaques going to the first 125 registered cars. At 3:30 p.m., over 50 awards will be given, plus Best of Show. Activities include a 50/50 raffle, free drawings for each registrant, a silent auction and $1 drawings. DJ Dick Ryman will provide music, and Young’s Food Wagon will sell food in addition to their Jersey Dairy across the street. The public is welcomed with free entry. All proceeds go for the upkeep of the Advance One Room School on New Carlisle Pike. For more information: http://www.CCRTAOhio.com.

OCT. 17

CREEPY CAR SHOW. The Creepy Car Show and trunk-or-treat event will take place during the Hocus Pocus Halloween family fun festival in Middletown Oct. 17 from 2-4 p.m. The Creepy Car Show is in the parking lot on the northeast corner of First and Main streets. Five trophies will be awarded including creepiest car, best of show and three U-Haul’s choice awards. For more information email thunderfest.DMI@gmail.com