Nissan’s Pathfinder finds a new path

Inside the big criticism for the Pathfinder is the same for so many other seven/eight-passenger SUVs out there. What size are these passengers because the third row is cramped and not comfortable for adults. Otherwise, the interior is widely improved with high-quality materials used and a quiet cabin overall.

Nissan’s infotainment is outstanding. It offers up plenty of technology and smart phone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto but is not overly cumbersome. I appreciate the intuitive nature of the system and it gets high marks for doing all you need a system like this to do.

As for cargo room, the redesign seems to be conducive to increasing the overall interior volume. There’s 16.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row of seats which is adequate and improves to 45.1 cubic feet with those cramped seats folded flat. Overall there’s 80.5 cubic feet of cargo room in the Pathfinder.

My tester was the top-of-the-line Platinum trim with all-wheel drive (AWD). MSRP is $48,090 and had a few extra niceties like illuminated kick plates and welcome lighting and captain’s chair floor mats. As such, my tester’s final price was $50,290.

The 2022 Pathfinder with AWD has an EPA rating of 20 mpg/city and 25 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of suburban driving, I averaged nearly 23 mpg which felt impressive for a vehicle this size, with all-wheel drive.

It’s unlikely you’d take the Pathfinder too far off the path, although you certainly could. But a vehicle like this well suited as a family hauler with a spirited side. Now redesigned, the 2022 Pathfinder stays relevant and current. And it warrants mentioning one more time, the new looks are only outdone by that new and improved transmission.

