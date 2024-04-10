New Warren County Mexican restaurant set to open has 70 types of tequila

“There have been a lot of challenges with contractors and materials,” she said. “We’re so excited its finally ready to go.”

Diana Jaime, the restaurant’s operations and marketing director, and Liliana Jaime’s sister, said, “Every material was so hard to find. It was hard to find specific items that were not in stock such as chairs and marble tables for the restaurant.”

Diana Jaime also said that each of their restaurant locations have their own themes. She said the Lebanon location focuses on the “Day of the Dead,” a Mexican version of Halloween that is important to their culture as this is the day loved ones return to enjoy their favorite foods and drinks. The theme is reflected in the hand-painted murals and other artwork that adorn the 6,300 square-foot restaurant.

“It took a lot of sacrifice, money, time and sweat, but we are here,” she said.

Liliana Jaime said the family has invested between $1.5 million to $2 million in the new restaurant and expects to employ about 30 people both full- and part-time.

She said the new restaurant will feature 40 margarita flavors and more than 70 kinds of tequila. Liliana Jaime also said the restaurant will also feature its flaming fajitas.

“In everything we do, we go big,” Liliana Jaime said. “Our customers get the whole experience with our decorations, cuisine, and servings. We take great effort to have our customers connect with the Mexican experience.”

She also said they are aware of the economic situations and have worked on developing a new, affordable menu “because we want customers to come back.”

Liliana Jaime said, “it’s important to understand and listen to the customers that we serve and take care of them — that’s our top priority. We want to make our places comfortable.”

Part of the restaurant will have garage doors that open out to the patio along North Broadway to enjoy outdoor dining.

She said the secret to their success is making their customers part of their family, to live the experience and that they’re always welcome. Among their top priorities are to understand the customers’ needs and the freshness and quality of their food and ingredients.

“We love what we do,” she said. “We love to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries. We want to take you to Mexico and feel what is really Mexican.”

Explore Lebanon development project heading for the finish line

Mi Cozumel is part of a $20 million investment to develop a mixed-used project just north of Berry Intermediate School and Oakwood Avenue, on the west side of Broadway (Ohio 48). The development features apartments, townhomes, Catch-a-Fire Pizza and a 2,150-square-foot retail space available for lease.

Mi Cozumel operates locations in Springdale, Finneytown and Oakley. Liliana Jaime said after the Lebanon location opens, they will be opening locations in Florence, Ky. and at the Kenwood Towne Center in August; another location on Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati in September; and near the Dayton Mall in 2025.