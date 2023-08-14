New Warren County fire station gets green light

Construction could begin in the next several weeks for a new fire station and headquarters for the Clearcreek Fire District in the northern section of Springboro.

The Springboro Planning Commission approved the final development plan at its Aug. 9 meeting for the project on Gardner Road between Village Park Drive and Anna Drive in the office component of the Village Park mixed-use development, according to city records. The new station has been designated Station 24.

The final development plan was approved with conditions for lighting, landscaping and signage, according to the Planning Commission. At its July 12 meeting, the planning commission gave the plan a preliminary review. City officials said the land being used as a fire station is permitted as an essential service according to city zoning.

“We’re ready to go,” said Fire Chief Steve Agenbroad.

The final development plan, submitted by KZF Design, Cincinnati, will enable the construction of a 22,000 square-foot, four-bay, drive-through bay for apparatus, fire district administrative offices, living areas for Station 24 personnel, and training areas. The 4.06-acre site will also include in the long-term space for use by the Springboro Public Works Department to be constructed at a later date.

The city of Springboro purchased the land for the new fire station for $1.5 million in the spring of 2022. City and township officials said it will provide fire suppression and EMS services for the growing northern portion of the city and township and is expected to reduce response times for residents and businesses.

Agenbroad said the original cost of the new facility was estimated between $7.5 million to $8.5 million. However, due to rising costs of construction materials, labor, and inflation, the building cost will be about $12 million, he said.

“We were going to renovate and Station 21 but we found it was cheaper to build a new station rather than renovate,” he said.

Station 21 is located on South Main Street, near Heatherwoode Golf Course.

Last October, Clearcreek Twp. trustees and Springboro City Council both agreed to amend an agreement to continue to share property tax revenues to finance a new fire station in the area of Ohio 741 and Lytle Five-Points Road over the next 20 years.