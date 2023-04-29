New Springboro police chief to emphasize training in new role

Bentley said the police department always receives high satisfaction in community surveys.

“We want to focus on training and make sure the officers have the most updated training available,” he said. “We want to make sure our officers are among the best trained in the country.”

Born and raised in Vandalia, Bentley igraduated from Vandalia-Butler High School in 1990 and immediately joined the Army. After completing basic and advanced training, he became a communications specialist and later received Airborne training. He was later selected to go to the First Special Forces Group as a communications expert based in Fort Lewis, Wash.

After completing active duty, which included a number of deployments, he joined the Ohio National Guard and served an additional four years until 1998. Bentley also received various commendations including the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal.

completing the police academy, he joined the Jackson Twp. Police Department in Montgomery County until he was hired by the Springboro Division of Police in 1997.

During his tenure with Springboro police, Bentley as served as a field training officer, a bike officer, and a founding member of the department’s Honor Guard.

Since 2014, Bentley has been the operations commander overseeing the patrol and investigation sections. Kruithoff said Bentley has been a valuable member of the Department Command Staff throughout his tenure as a supervisor.