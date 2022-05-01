New Heritage Hall already proves to be ‘spectacular’

Cool spring weather greeted county elementary school students last week, making the indoor space and its restrooms a welcome stop for lunch and lessons during the park district’s Hug the Earth Festival activities held on reserve grounds nearby.

The Heritage Hall with its timber frame structure is “indicative of the type of construction you would find in older barn structures that serviced farms in the area,” architect Candace Goodall of Troy said of the design at last summer’s facility groundbreaking.

The 5,361-square-foot structure will include meeting space, demonstration kitchen, men’s and women’s restrooms with baby changing stations, an office, storage and a 654-square-foot covered porch.

The hall is available for rent for weddings, birthday parties, corporate events, meetings and other activities. It can accommodate around 250 people in a meeting-style layout and 150 in a banquet setting. The kitchen can be used for catering purposes and will be utilized as part of the park district’s garden/food programs.

The building is eco-friendly/sustainable with features such as LED lighting fixtures, insulated panels enclosing the timber frame for a total envelope around the main portion of the building, low consumption plumbing fixtures. It also has water bottle filling station. The cost for this project is $1,685,000.

The indoor space is a great addition to the district, said Amanda Smith, park district marketing administrator.

“We won’t have to stress about if it is raining or snowing. We will have a place to bring kids in,” she said.

Heritage Hall has brought “a new era,” to the park district, said J. Scott Myers, park district executive director. The new building not only will allow winter programming for students, but will “also allow the community to use the indoor space and enjoy the beautiful view from the front porch of Heritage Hall,” Myers said.

A second new building of similar construction will provide space for equipment maintenance and storage and fill other operational needs.

Both Myers and Smith said the district has and continues to be “fortunate for the community support” it receives through a tax levy and other donations and support.

Explore 10 notable shows to see in Dayton in May

Among features yet to be added at Heritage Hall are a donor recognition area, an indoor mural and a kiosk/information center.

Overall, Smith said, “I think it is going to be spectacular.”

A grand opening will be held this summer.

Among other new activities/features coming to the Lost Creek Reserve will be a climbing tower and zipline, probably yet this year. The reserve is on the former Knoop Farm located near Troy along Ohio 41. The property continues to be a working farm.

For more information on the Miami County Park District and its offerings, visit www.miamicountyparks.com. More information on renting Heritage Hall also is available by calling the Park District offices at 937-335-6273.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com.