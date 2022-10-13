Major roads south of Springboro near Lebanon to have lane closures

Beginning Monday, and continuing through Wednesday, single-lane closures will be in effect on state route 63, from just east of the state routes 63/ 741 intersection to the Lebanon corporation limit, daily between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., according to ODOT.

Operations will then shift to state route 741, from just south of the state route 63 intersection to the Mason corporate line, with single-lane closures in effect Wednesday through Tuesday, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily, with the exception of Oct. 23.