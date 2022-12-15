journal-news logo
Smith to replace Mathews on Lebanon City Council

Lebanon
By
15 minutes ago

Lebanon City Council is expected to nominate Breighton Smith to fill the vacancy that will be created on Dec. 31 when Vice Mayor Adam Mathews’ resignation becomes effective.

Mayor Mark Messer said Smith will be formally nominated at council’s Jan. 3 organizational meeting.

Mathews, who was elected as state representative for Ohio House District 56 in November, submitted his resignation Tuesday night. A ceremonial swearing-in as a state representative was held with his family during the council meeting.

Following Tuesday’s public session, Lebanon council members met in executive session to discuss how it would fill the vacancy.

Messer told the Dayton Daily News Wednesday that “City Council resolved to appoint from previously filed applications with one candidate being unanimously nominated.

“Our job in this situation is to bring to the board the most qualified people to serve the community in this capacity. Breighton Smith will fulfill the role exceptionally,” Messer said.

Smith, 36, unsuccessfully ran for the Lebanon Board of Education in 2021. He placed third in a six-candidate field for two open seats.

He has worked in Lebanon for the past six years as a staffer for the 2016 Trump Campaign and as a self-employed small business owner. In 2021, Smith said that work and involvement in Lebanon inspired him and his wife to purchase their first home here two years ago.

