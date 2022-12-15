Smith to replace Mathews on Lebanon City Council

“Our job in this situation is to bring to the board the most qualified people to serve the community in this capacity. Breighton Smith will fulfill the role exceptionally,” Messer said.

Smith, 36, unsuccessfully ran for the Lebanon Board of Education in 2021. He placed third in a six-candidate field for two open seats.

He has worked in Lebanon for the past six years as a staffer for the 2016 Trump Campaign and as a self-employed small business owner. In 2021, Smith said that work and involvement in Lebanon inspired him and his wife to purchase their first home here two years ago.