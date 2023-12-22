Lebanon house fire leaves family homeless days before Christmas

Dipzinski said the home was occupied by two adults and their pets and that they were able to quickly get out of the house. He said there were no injuries to the occupants or firefighters reported in the blaze.

The fire started in the front room of the house and was contained to that area, he said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Turtlecreek Clearcreek and Hamilton Twps.