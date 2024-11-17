‘It has all the elements of a Hallmark series’: Lebanon’s annual horse-drawn carriage parades turn 35

There is also a Christmas festival that takes place in the downtown area the same day, and it includes crafters, strolling musicians and others offering entertainment. People can shop the small businesses, too.

This year’s two horse-drawn carriage parades will include the Butler County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol, said Janis Baker, executive director at the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“It will be the first time in a long time that we will have horses and riders starting the parade. Typically, we just have carriages, but we’ve asked the Mounted Patrol to come in from Butler County, so they will be bringing in the flag to start our parades,” she said.

The Renaissance King and Queen will also be in the parade this year, along with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and attendees might even see The Grinch in a few places on the parade route, she said.

Presented by altafiber in collaboration with the Chamber and the City, the afternoon carriage parade is at 1 p.m. Dec. 7 and there is a candle-lit carriage parade at 7 p.m.

Lebanon Ford is providing a “Horse Power” award this year, and residents can go online and vote for their favorite carriage.

Each parade will feature decorated carriages pulled by Clydesdales, Belgians, miniatures and show horses. Many of the drivers are also dressed in holiday attire. Some carriages have six-horse hitches, others have four-horse hitches, and many have two, three or single horses. The Ohio Horseman’s Council is also actively involved each year as well as the World Equestrian Center.

Credit: Mandy Gambrell Credit: Mandy Gambrell

A fire pumper truck carriage drawn by four horses will end the parade, which has been a 35-year tradition.

“I would encourage residents and visitors to make this a start of the holiday season. It has all the elements of a Hallmark series — a wonderful town, twinkling lights and horses that are amazing and beautiful,” Baker said.

Each parade will last about an hour. The 1.4-mile parade route travels through the downtown Lebanon central business district.

It kicks off at the corner of Broadway and Oakwood in front of Berry Intermediate School, and it goes south on Broadway to Main Street, in front of the Golden Lamb, it turns left and then it goes up to Cherry Street going east. Then, it takes a left on Cherry Street and goes north again to Columbus Avenue or Warren Street (it’s both names) and turns left, then it goes back to Broadway and back up to Oakwood.

Credit: Mandy Gambrell Credit: Mandy Gambrell

Broadway will be closed from Silver to Main, and Mulberry will be closed from Sycamore to Cherry Street throughout the duration of the festival and parades. Other major roads will be closed 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after each parade.

More than 75 food vendors, crafters and artisans will line Mulberry Street from Broadway to Cherry and on Mechanic Street. Attendees can also visit the many boutiques and specialty shops throughout historic downtown.

Performances in between the parades will include Sam Dearie at 9:30 a.m., Lebanon High School Acapella Group from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Z Dance Troupe 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., United States Air Force Band of Flight 2:30-3:30 p.m., Lebanon High School Jazz Band 4-5 p.m., and Jessie Lyn Fisher and the TNT Band 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Children can have pictures taken with Santa at the Bicentennial Park Gazebo from 10:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and 3:30-6:15 p.m. (Guests should bring their own cameras.) Santa will also be bringing his Miniature Highland cows.

The horse-drawn carriage parade is so popular the local Chamber offers apparel for purchase. That may be found online at lebanonchamber.org/carriage-parade.

HOW TO GO

What: 35th Annual Lebanon Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival

Hours: Festivities are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 7. Two parades at 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Lebanon

Cost: Free

More info: lebanonchamber.org