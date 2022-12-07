Lebanon to have second police officer working in school district

A second school resource officer will be assigned to work in the Lebanon City School District starting in January.
The Lebanon Board of Education recently approved an agreement with Lebanon City Council to create a second position to focus on Lebanon Junior High, Bowman Primary, Donovan Elementary, and Berry Intermediate schools.
City Manager Scott Brunka previously said the agreement’s purpose is to have the officer “work with the school to provide law enforcement education, maintain a peaceful campus environment, and take appropriate action regarding on-campus or school-related criminal activity.”
Police Chief Jeff Mitchell said Officer Tim Cooper will cover the junior high and elementary schools. He said Cooper will be based out of Bowman Primary School. Cooper will be working with Officer Dan Fry, who is at Lebanon High School.
Brunka said a police officer’s annual salary and benefits package is about $100,000 a year. He said the city and school district will share in the costs for both SROs.
According to the agreement, the school district agrees to pay the city 50% of nine months prorated expense for salary and benefits costs for each SRO position. The district agrees to make payments to the city quarterly. The city will be responsible for all vehicle and equipment costs of the SRO program. Additional SRO positions may be created based on the mutual agreement of the city and district. The SROs remain under the control of the police department.
Brunka said when school is not in session, the officers will be scheduled as patrol officers.
“We have regular coordination with the schools and have ongoing conversations with the district about safety planning, programs and protocols,” Brunka said.
