Lebanon to have second police officer working in school district

Explore Lebanon schools would get first police officer in deal with city

According to the agreement, the school district agrees to pay the city 50% of nine months prorated expense for salary and benefits costs for each SRO position. The district agrees to make payments to the city quarterly. The city will be responsible for all vehicle and equipment costs of the SRO program. Additional SRO positions may be created based on the mutual agreement of the city and district. The SROs remain under the control of the police department.

Brunka said when school is not in session, the officers will be scheduled as patrol officers.

“We have regular coordination with the schools and have ongoing conversations with the district about safety planning, programs and protocols,” Brunka said.