BreakingNews
Middletown’s East End to be site of big development as $6.2M purchase approved
journal-news logo
X

Lebanon to have second police officer working in school district

Community Content
By
41 minutes ago

A second school resource officer will be assigned to work in the Lebanon City School District starting in January.

The Lebanon Board of Education recently approved an agreement with Lebanon City Council to create a second position to focus on Lebanon Junior High, Bowman Primary, Donovan Elementary, and Berry Intermediate schools.

ExploreLebanon schools to add resource officer for 2023

City Manager Scott Brunka previously said the agreement’s purpose is to have the officer “work with the school to provide law enforcement education, maintain a peaceful campus environment, and take appropriate action regarding on-campus or school-related criminal activity.”

Police Chief Jeff Mitchell said Officer Tim Cooper will cover the junior high and elementary schools. He said Cooper will be based out of Bowman Primary School. Cooper will be working with Officer Dan Fry, who is at Lebanon High School.

Brunka said a police officer’s annual salary and benefits package is about $100,000 a year. He said the city and school district will share in the costs for both SROs.

ExploreLebanon schools would get first police officer in deal with city

According to the agreement, the school district agrees to pay the city 50% of nine months prorated expense for salary and benefits costs for each SRO position. The district agrees to make payments to the city quarterly. The city will be responsible for all vehicle and equipment costs of the SRO program. Additional SRO positions may be created based on the mutual agreement of the city and district. The SROs remain under the control of the police department.

Brunka said when school is not in session, the officers will be scheduled as patrol officers.

“We have regular coordination with the schools and have ongoing conversations with the district about safety planning, programs and protocols,” Brunka said.

In Other News
1
Dorothy Lane Market given final approval for 2nd Warren County store
2
Waynesville school district celebrates new Performing Arts Center
3
Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village starts tonight
4
Ison gets five-year contract as superintendent of Waynesville schools
5
Street paving, park upgrades among projects in Springboro budget for...

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top