Lebanon schools launch fundraising effort for athletic facilities project

To fund the first phase, Lebanon City Schools provided $2.5 million, the Warren County Soccer Association donated $240,000, and the Lebanon Athletic Boosters provided a cash donation along with a commitment for annual pledges over the next 10 years.

Planicka said the first phase of The Legacy Project addresses some immediate priorities without needing to ask taxpayers for funding or impacting the district’s general fund operating budgets.

Earlier this year, district Superintendent Isaac Seevers told the Dayton Daily News that the athletic facility improvements are not tied to an operating levy or bond issue, and future phases are dependent on private support, corporate sponsors, and donations. A campaign committee has formed to fundraise for the project.

Phase Two includes additional upgrades at Vandegrift Stadium that include new restrooms, locker room, a new entry plaza, concession and visitor bleacher upgrades. Other pieces include baseball and softball diamond upgrades and upgrades at Lebanon High School to include a new field house with locker rooms and restrooms, additional bleachers, a permanent marching band tower, a new press box, parking, and improved grass practice fields.

Once both phases are completed, The Legacy Project will provide every outdoor varsity sport a consistent space to play and practice.

Further information is available online: www.lebanonlegacyproject.com