Lebanon annual paving, concrete repair work plans set

Brunka said the city typically gives property owners the opportunity to hire private contractors to repair sidewalks and driveway aprons before the paving program begins. He said property owners can hire the work out or elect to have the city do the work and have the costs assessed to their property taxes.

Property owners will be notified if their sidewalk and/or driveway are in need of repair.

Council approved a $1.45 million contract with Adeleta, Inc. to repair deteriorated curb and gutter, sidewalks, drive aprons, and catch basins, on the following streets: La Luz Boulevard, Oak Street, Summit Street, East Silver Street, East Mulberry Street, West Orchard Avenue, Cook Road, Catalpa Ridge, Lance Court, Grant Drive, Taft Drive.

Brunka said concrete work to replace deteriorated curb, gutter, sidewalks, driveway aprons, and install ADA compliant handicap ramps will begin next week on the city’s $3.85 million Urban Paving Program for 2023 that was contracted to Barrett Paving.

He said the sections of Ohio 63, Ohio 48 and U.S. 42 will have the concrete work done and that the actual resurfacing will begin mid-summer.

Lebanon received two grants totaling almost $3 million to offset the cost of this project.