Landsman challenging Chabot for seat in Congress

A Cincinnati resident, Chabot has served as a U.S. representative from 1995-2009 and 2011-present; Hamilton County Commissioner 1990-1995; and Cincinnati City Councilman 1985-1990. He also holds a bachelor’s degree from The College of William and Mary; and a law degree from Northern Kentucky University’s Chase College of Law.

Chabot said he’s seeking re-election because “ I’ve always worked hard for my constituents, fighting against wasteful spending and excessive regulations. And I will continue to strive for an economy that works for all Americans.”

He said voters should re-elect him because he has the experience and track record necessary to tackle complex issues with the challenges the nation faces both at home and abroad.

“In Congress, I’ve fought to eliminate wasteful government spending, reduce the excessive tax burden on hard-working Americans, and to get the federal government off the backs of small businesses,” Chabot said.

Chabot said the top three priorities facing constituents on the domestic front are inflation and the economy, and the dramatic rise in violent crime. He said due to a number of misguided policies pursued by the Biden Administration, inflation is at a 40-year high and continues to put severe economic pressure on working families.

“Everything costs more, which makes it difficult to make ends meet,” he said.

With respect to crime, there has been a concerted effort by radical leftists to undermine and defund our local police, he said.

“As a result, police morale is suffering as they don’t have the support and resources they need, and we’re struggling to find people who are willing to serve in law enforcement,” Chabot said. “The result has been as tragic as it’s been predictable. Crime, and particularly violent crime, is skyrocketing across the country, especially in our nation’s cities.”

He said internationally, the nation faces a significant threat from an increasingly aggressive China.

Chabot said Biden Administration policies have led to skyrocketing inflation, crippling supply chain problems exacerbated by workforce shortages, and short-sighted energy policies that undermine our current economic environment and energy needs. To help combat rising crime, he said local law enforcement should be provided the support and resources they need to better protect communities.

Chabot also claimed the nation’s southern border remains a critical issue.

“To solve this problem, we must bolster our security at the border, provide border patrol the support they need, and resume construction of the border wall,” Chabot said. “The status quo is simply unacceptable and unsustainable.”

Greg Landsman

Landsman, a Cincinnati resident, is currently serving in his fifth year on Cincinnati City Council where he has focused on public safety and good government. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and a master’s degree from Harvard Divinity School.

He said he is seeking the congressional seat because “Washington has made it harder to raise a family. On Cincinnati City Council and as a private citizen, I have fought for the children and families of Southwest Ohio while our representatives in Congress have undermined the work we’re doing here.”

Landsman described himself as “a bipartisan coalition builder.”

“I’ll work with anyone to get things done,” he said. “To pass the Cincinnati Preschool Promise, I worked with our business community, neighborhood leaders, and labor organizations, and Cincinnati ended up becoming one of the first cities in the nation that provides quality preschool to three- and four-year-olds.”

Landsman said his top three priorities in running for office are to lower costs and raise wages, protect our Democracy from attacks on our free and fair elections, and restore reproductive rights.

He outlined his plans to achieve these top priorities.

“I will vote to lower costs across the board. Between capping the cost of prescription drugs, increasing education affordability, and voting to hold gas and oil companies accountable for price gouging us at the pump, this will make a difference for our hardworking families,” Landsman said. “I will vote to stop elected officials from throwing out legally cast votes, and I will vote to codify reproductive rights.”

“Democrats, Republicans, and Independents are tired of the chaos caused by Trump and his ally Congressman Chabot. I will work with anyone to get things done, because we have to make it easier to raise a family,” Landsman said.