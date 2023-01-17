King’s philosophy, message of unity is focus of Lebanon MLK event

Organizers shared the following information about this year’s Drum Major Award recipients:

Zoe Scott - Youth Leader of Tomorrow

Since moving to Lebanon, Scott has involved herself in the community through volunteering and dedicating time to The MLK Coalition of Lebanon as well as other local organizations. She headed the Youth Voter Registration Initiative at Lebanon High School to promote voter education and encourage High School seniors to register. Scott founded an online magazine targeted towards underrepresented and marginalized creative youth where she has built a diverse team. She plays volleyball and is extremely dedicated inside the classroom. Scott has great care for the community and is always looking for a new opportunity to make a change.

Kristin Davenport - Adult Community Leader

Davenport has been a dedicated, compassionate volunteer leader in several organizations in our community. After working all day at Episcopal Retirement Services full time as the Chief Storyteller (director of communications), she finds time to volunteer and is an active board member of ArtScape Lebanon and the Lebanon Food Pantry. Davenport has become a reliable ally, volunteer and supporter of MLK Lebanon. When she is not doing all of these things, she enjoys spending time with her family, singing in the choir at RLC, and making art.

Russell Forrester - Adult Community Leader

Forrester is a classroom technician for the Warren County Schools Educational Services Center for students with developmental disabilities. He loves seeing their growth and does everything possible to build self-confidence. In 2020-2021 school year he requested more opportunities to work with the students. The school administration offered him the position of gym teacher for the entire school. Forrester’s career began as a home health aide in Developmental Disability Group Homes. He went on to Production Unlimited (PSU) as an Adult Service Provider. Forrester makes a difference in lives of students with challenges, student athletes, their parents and everyone who knows him. Living out the principles of Dr. King by championing the marginalized, showing how to treat people who are different from yourself, standing up for the underdog and being an example for our community of a positive young African American man willing to work for the betterment of our community.

Touching Hearts at Home - Outstanding Organization

Jenni Blake embodies caring and compassion. She is owner of the Touching Hearts, a home care business which helps seniors, those with medical conditions or disabilities, or those transitioning from hospital to home. Blake has a strong commitment to the highest standards of care and dignity for her clients as well as her employees. Their motto is “We value the people we serve, and those who serve them.” In addition, she recently added The Curated with Care Co. in her front office area on Mulberry Street. This boutique is centered around comfort and support and has clothing, book, accessories, etc. she understands the journey of grief and loss and has many items that help heal and nurture the soul. Blake is a servant for many in this community and we believe she and her organizations are working examples of loving and serving others.

Day of Service Project - The Time Is Now Food Drive

MLK Day is a federal holiday and a national day of service. It is also recognized as a nationwide AmeriCorps event calling all citizens to action serving our communities in the way Dr. King faithfully served. Local businesses, organizations and civic groups were encouraged to host corporate food drives to benefit the Lebanon Food Pantry.