Jeep Gladiator Mojave shows off personality

It’s rated at 285 horsepower which means it’s good off the line and good as a daily driver. And of course as a Jeep it’s going to excel off the road or in sloppy road conditions. As such, it serves a purpose for people who might need the light usefulness of a truck, but not the full-bore power of a heavier truck. And even more fitting if you want that usefulness to pull an ATV as you go mudding or off roading. This is the Gladiator’s sweet spot.

It may be a specific, niche type of consumer, but it’s one that felt underserved, but now feels fulfilled with the Gladiator.

Inside, the interior is what you’ve grown to accept from Jeep. The Mojave-specific trim was attractive including the leather-clad seats as well as leather-wrapped shift knob and brake handle. Some trims of a Jeep can be pretty basic and the Mojave was more special. It fits the mold well of what I mentioned as far as “personality” as the interior of this Gladiator has a lot of personality.

As well served as Jeep for providing specific trims with personality it can also be overwhelming for the consumer. Case in point, the Gladiator has nine trim offerings. That basically means there’s a trim for almost anything you could want or at any price point. That’s a good thing. Add in packages and accessories and almost no two Gladiators on the road will be alike.

My tester’s Mojave had all of the aforementioned desert-themed goodness, but also had a gorgeous firecracker paint coat. Jeep has the best color palettes for their products of any auto maker out there.

Base price of the Gladiator Mojave with 4x4 was $43,875. With the special paint coat, and the leather trim along with several other options and packages, and my tester had a final MSRP of $64,840.

The ironic part is the best thing about Jeeps is their trim and option levels, but that’s also the part that can get pricey and overwhelming for the consumer too.

Fuel economy for the Gladiator Mojave is 17 mpg/city and 22 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of driving where I stayed on the paved road, I averaged nearly 20 mpg. The bigger wheels and higher suspension of the Mojave makes it slightly less fuel efficient than other trims.

I love personality in a vehicle. Not just in looks, but in the way it performs. The Jeep Gladiator Mojave checks those boxes with handsome looks and performance that is a nice blend of typical Jeep plus smaller truck. It won’t be for everyone, but for some of us it’s much appreciated.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2021 Jeep Gladiator Mojave 4x4