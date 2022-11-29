Ison gets five-year contract as superintendent of Waynesville schools

Dr. Jim Byers, school board president, said at the recent Capital Conference of the Ohio School Boards Association he heard a lot of educators praise Ison and that he was widely respected.

Ison rejoined the district in Aug. 1 as interim assistant superintendent as part of the transition to succeed former superintendent Pat Dubbs, who resigned after 14 years to take an administrative position with Goshen Local Schools.

On Sept. 6, Ison began his duties as the interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year until a permanent superintendent would be selected or until July 31, 2023, whichever came first, according to Ison’s interim contract. His interim salary was set at $130,000.

Monday’s board action granted Ison a five-year contract with an annual salary of $160,000, which starts Thursday and expires on July 31, 2027. As part of his compensation package, the board will pay both its portion and Ison’s portion of contributions to the State Teachers Retirement System. He will also receive 25 vacation days per year.

During Monday’s meeting, Ison gave the board an outline of various ideas he has for the district for the rest of the year. Those ranged from building relationships with students and staff, community relations, structure of board meetings, external communications, facilities, curriculum, technology, and transportation.

Ison previously served as principal of Waynesville High School and retired in 2021, after serving as an educator for 42 years. Last school year, Ison served as the interim principal of the Warren County Alternative School. Prior to joining the Wayne Local Schools in 2017, Ison served four years as superintendent of the Middletown City Schools.

Wayne Local Schools is also in the process of searching for a new treasurer. The Warren County Educational Service Center is managing the search. The deadline to apply for the position is Dec. 9. For more information, visit the Wayne Local Schools website at www.wayne-local.com, and click the “treasurer vacancy” link at the top of the page.