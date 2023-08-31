Innomark begins construction of new state-of-the-art digital printing facility in Springboro

Innomark Communications has started construction on its digital printing facility expansion in Springboro as it continues to add new digital printing capabilities.

The company is spending $10 million on the 96,480 square-foot expansion at 3253 South Tech Blvd., in Springboro. The company will add 15 jobs over the next three years to add to the 70 workers they have at the plant, said Steve Zick, Innomark’s executive vice president for sales and marketing.

The expansion, expected to be finished in the third quarter of 20224, will allow the company to continue with and add new capabilities to create digitally printed displays, signage, décor graphics, and short-run packaging, Zick said.

“We required more space and elbow room to grow as the next generation of technology develops,” Zick said. “We’ve been working to get to this point for more than a year and it’s good to see the shovels in the ground. We should have the footers in the ground by mid-September.”

Zick said the company will retain the current building next door at 3233 South Tech Blvd. The large format lithographic printing will move from West Tech Boulevard to the current building on South Tech Boulevard.

Innomark Communications is a full-service visual merchandising company that employs more than 400 people with manufacturing operations in Fairfield, West Chester Twp., and in Richmond, Ind., and also has design and customer support centers in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. The company provides a variety of retail experience elements, including temporary and permanent displays, retail signage, fulfillment, store environments, consumer experience elements, and custom packaging.

Zick told the Dayton Daily News the facility was designed to maximize energy efficiency and minimize the operation’s carbon footprint, while maintaining the ideal climate-controlled conditions for high-quality digital print production.

The company worked with Ferguson Construction to design the new building.

“Management carefully planned the building’s design to drive energy efficiency and reduce emissions through optimal HVAC and humidity control systems, LED lighting, roofing materials, and advanced insulation,” he said. “Innomark is also investigating the economic feasibility of installing a roof-top solar array as a renewable energy source, which is estimated to provide up to one-third of the plant’s current electricity needs.”

Zick said the company considered moving to Fairfield but opted to stay in Springboro because they did not want to risk losing people who live in the region.

“Springboro has been great to work with,” Zick said. “We’re staying in Springboro because we’ve invested a lot in our people and we want them to stay and Springboro has been helpful and a great partner.”

“This is big for us,” said Greg Shackelford, Springboro’s assistant city manager. “They were the first tenants at South Tech. They’re a great team and we’re glad to keep them in Springboro.”

In addition to praising Springboro, he also thanked Montgomery County and JobsOhio in their roles in getting this project off the ground. Zick said JobsOhio provided $1.5 million in financing for the project.