How tech can make you a safer driver

Heated wiper blades: Ice and snow pose a significant threat to drivers and their passengers. According to the Federal Highway Administration, 70% of roads in the United States are located in snowy regions, while Canadians need no such statistics to know that their roads are subjected to heavy snowfall each winter as well. Visibility is easily compromised when driving in snowy, icy conditions. Heated wiper blades can quickly melt snow and ice buildup on a windshield, making it easier for drivers to see the road ahead. Such blades also save drivers from the unenviable task of scraping ice off their windshields.

Night view assistance: Many drivers admit to experiencing difficulty driving at night. Night view assistance technologies have been offered by luxury automakers for several years, and these devices offer more visibility than standard headlights. Some systems employ infrared emitters in headlight buckets and mounted infrared cameras that identify and detect animals, pedestrians and other objects at night. Drivers simply activate their systems on their vehicle dashboards and are then alerted when the systems detect objects drivers may not see on their own.