How long does it take to charge an EV battery?

When traveling, a smartphone app such as Plug Share or the vehicle itself can be used to locate level three charging stations along the route. Using a level 3 charging station, it takes less than an hour to recharge a typical electric car about every 250 miles. While longer than filling a tank, most electric vehicle owners use that time to take a break or eat a meal. If traveling 750 miles often, an electric vehicle is not a good choice for you. Most owners charge at night at home so the owners start off every day with a “full tank”.

Have an automotive question? Get a straight answer by writing to Jim at jim@jameshalderman.com