X

Heavy police presence reported in two areas of the county

Community Content
By
32 minutes ago

Dayton police and Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies are involved in a pair of incidents Sunday requiring a heavy police presence.

About noon Sunday, Dayton police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Alaska Street on a report of a burglary in progress. A SWAT unit was reported at that incident scene. At about 3 p.m., Dayton police posted a message on social media asking the public to avoid that area.

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed late Sunday afternoon there was a police presence at the scene but there was no other information available.

Earlier in the day, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident about 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Otis Street in Harrison Twp. in which a shooting was reported, according to regional dispatch. Reportedly a person was shot in the chest by a neighbor and was transported to Grandview Hospital.

ExploreDeputies investigating fatal 2-vehicle crash in Darke County

No other information was available, according to dispatch.

Dayton police and Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies are continuing their investigation of the incidents.

In Other News
1
Three shot, one dead, after early Sunday shootings and crash
2
Dayton man killed in one of two Clermont County fatal motorcycle...
3
Deputies investigating fatal 2-vehicle crash in Darke County
4
Lebanon schools launch fundraising effort for athletic facilities...
5
Warren County has multitude of paving projects this summer

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top