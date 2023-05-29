Heavy police presence reported in two areas of the county

Dayton police and Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies are involved in a pair of incidents Sunday requiring a heavy police presence.
About noon Sunday, Dayton police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Alaska Street on a report of a burglary in progress. A SWAT unit was reported at that incident scene. At about 3 p.m., Dayton police posted a message on social media asking the public to avoid that area.
The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed late Sunday afternoon there was a police presence at the scene but there was no other information available.
Earlier in the day, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident about 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Otis Street in Harrison Twp. in which a shooting was reported, according to regional dispatch. Reportedly a person was shot in the chest by a neighbor and was transported to Grandview Hospital.
No other information was available, according to dispatch.
Dayton police and Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies are continuing their investigation of the incidents.
