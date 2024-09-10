Great Miami River wall plan to close, realign road at Montgomery/Warren county line

“The exact dates of the closure have not been determined,” Project Manager Richard Splawinski told this news organization.

“Large sections of the wall have cracked, separated, and fallen” onto the recreational trail, according to the city of Franklin, which will share the cost of the work.

A study last year concluded the wall is “structurally unstable, in poor condition, and not suitable for rehabilitation,” city records show.

About 5,300 vehicles per day on average use the section set to be closed, Splawinski said in an email.

The proposed realignment will reconstruct about 1,100 feet of Dayton Cincinnati Pike, also called North Dixie Highway in Warren County, to remove the existing wall, city officials said.

The project includes detours in both directions, Splawinski said in an email.

The Miami Conservancy District’s recreational trail “will remain open during construction to the greatest extent possible,” he added.

Splawinski said limited closures of one to two weeks of the trail will occur near the start and end of the work.

A public hearing on the project is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 in Room 1001, Tenth Floor, of the Montgomery County Administration Building, 451 W. Third St. in Dayton.

About 57% of the construction is being funded by Franklin and 43% by Montgomery County, according to city records. The majority of the project is in Franklin, which received $785,000 from the Ohio Public Works Commission to fund the city’s share, said Engineer Barry Conway.

The work will include upgrading lane and shoulder widths, replacing all guardrail and installing a new culvert across the section of road, according to the city.