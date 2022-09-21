Franklin Twp. administrator leaving after 12 years

Explore Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter

Stivers started working for the township as an administrative assistant in 2010 and was selected as township administrator in 2015. Her husband, Chris Stivers was elected as a member of Carlisle City Council.

Stivers said she wishes the Franklin Twp. staff “nothing but the best and I am confident that the forward momentum will continue long after I am gone.”

The pay range for the administrator’s position is commensurate with experience at $50,000 to $60,000 a year. Township officials said for more information about the position or to submit a resume by the Oct. 3 deadline, email Info@FranklinTownshipOhio.us.

** Roads chief also leaving: In addition to Stivers leaving township service, Road Superintendent Rob Rose will be retiring at the end of November.

Rose will be replaced by Mark Riley, who is the former assistant public works director for the city of Carlisle. Riley started his new position on Monday, so there will be a slight overlap to allow for a smooth transition, Stivers said.