Franklin applying for federal funds for several infrastructure projects

Franklin officials will be applying for funding for several infrastructure improvement projects planned in 2023 to 2028.
City Council approved submitting the federal funding requests through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, which solicited communities to submit project applications through the Transportation Improvement Program and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The projects have been prioritized by city officials and includes:
- Mill and replace River Street from West Second Street to Vanhorne Avenue with funds to be received in 2025. City Engineer Barry Conway said If funding is received, the city’s local share would be approximately 30% of the overall project cost for the River Street Improvement Project. He also said this is the city’s number 1 priority project. The Engineer’s estimated cost for this project is $1.32 million with the estimated local share of $405,000. This project is scheduled for the first quarter of the State’s 2026 fiscal year.
- The city’s second priority project would be to mill and repave South Main Street from Sixth Street to Eighth Street. The project includes replacing curb and gutter, driveways, sidewalk, remove and replace some storm sewer. If funding is received in 2026, the city’s local share would be approximately 30% of the overall project cost for the South Main Street Phase 1 Improvement Project. The Engineer’s estimated cost for this project is $1.05 million and the estimated local share $311,000. This project is scheduled for the first quarter of the State’s 2027 fiscal year.
- Construction of a Roundabout on the west side of the Lions Bridge at Miami Avenue is the city’s third priority project. If funding is received in 2027, the city’s local share would be approximately 41% of the overall project cost for the construction of the Lions Bridge Roundabout Project. The Engineer’s estimated cost for this project is $2.19 million with the estimated local share $908,000. This project is scheduled for the first quarter of the state’s 2028 fiscal year.
- Install an interconnect with the Second Street Signal System and connect to the master at City Hall. The project was ranked as the city’s number four priority project, by city officials. If funding is received in 2026, the city’s local share would be approximately 32% of the overall project cost for the Second Street Interconnect Improvement Project. and this is the City’s number 4 priority project. The engineer’s estimated cost for this project is $981,000 and the local share is estimated at $312,200. This project is scheduled for the first quarter of the state’s 2027 fiscal year.
- The city’s fifth priority project is the upgrade the existing signals on East Second Street at Charles Avenue, Millard Drive and Deardoff Road with new mast arm poles, new signal heads and updated equipment. If funding is received in 2028, the city’s local share would be approximately 30% of the overall project cost for the East Second Street Traffic Signal Upgrade Project. The engineer’s estimated cost for this project is $1,62 million with the local share estimated at $492,900. This project is scheduled for the first quarter of the State’s 2029 fiscal year.
Council also approved preliminary legislation required by Ohio Department of Transportation to resurface North Dixie Highway from Vanhorne Avenue to Kenneth Koons Boulevard.
This project will include the milling of existing pavement, repair of deteriorated subbase, repaving and installation of thermoplastic pavement markings. The total cost for this Project is currently estimated at $496,800. The city’s share of this would be $99,360.00.
This project is scheduled to be awarded in the fourth quarter of the state’s 2023 fiscal year.
