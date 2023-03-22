Federal money goes to 5 road projects, 2 nonprofits in Warren County

The commissioners considered nine construction and two public service projects for the funding. After reviewing the applications, the commissioners determined that five construction projects would be selected in addition to the two public service projects. Of that amount, $752,388 was allocated for the 2023 program year. The balance of about $35,000 will be used for administrative costs.

Susanne Mason, county grant administrator, said the CDBG program is very important for Warren County residents. Mason said this year’s CDBG allocation was the most ever received by the county.