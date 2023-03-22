Federal money goes to 5 road projects, 2 nonprofits in Warren County

Warren County commissioners recently selected communities and agencies to receive a portion of $787,388 the county receives in federal Community Development Block funding.
The commissioners considered nine construction and two public service projects for the funding. After reviewing the applications, the commissioners determined that five construction projects would be selected in addition to the two public service projects. Of that amount, $752,388 was allocated for the 2023 program year. The balance of about $35,000 will be used for administrative costs.
Susanne Mason, county grant administrator, said the CDBG program is very important for Warren County residents. Mason said this year’s CDBG allocation was the most ever received by the county.
“The program benefits low to moderate income residents,” she said. “Without these funds, they would not be able to do the projects in the communities.”
Mason said there are a few pockets in the county that qualify for CDBG funding that is based on Census data such as Franklin, Lebanon, South Lebanon and Morrow.
Selected for CDBG funding were:
- City of Lebanon for the Cherry Street Reconstruction Project will receive $300,000 in CDBG funding. The project includes the full-depth street construction of Cherry Street including street, sidewalk, storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water mains. The city is using $1.2 million in local funds and a $900,000 Ohio Public Works Grant to pay for the project.
- City of Franklin for the Mackinaw Subdivision to repave parts of the subdivision as well as repair gutters and catch basins. The city requested $180,000 in CDBG funding to match the city’s funding of $300,000 for the project.
- City of South Lebanon sought $170,248 for the Hobart Street Sidewalk Improvement Project but the commissioners only allocated $84,788 in 2023 CDBG funding. The city is contributing $25,000 toward the project to construct a sidewalk for pedestrian traffic near the community park.
- Union Twp. for the Highland Park Phase 2 to finish the park project started last year and repave various streets in the subdivision. Officials said due to inflation and costs of material, the project could only be partially completed last year. The funding request of $48,250 in CDBG funding will be added to the $10,000 local match.
- Village of Butlerville will receive $29,350 to repave Hill and Walnut streets.
The two public service projects receiving a total of $110,000 CDBG funding are:
- Warren County Safe on Main, $39,600, assistance to domestic violence victims.
- Family Promise of Warren County, $70,400, for assistance to the homeless and their families.
The projects must meet one of the following criteria: Benefit low-to-moderate income persons; prevention or elimination of slums or blight; or meet an urgent need.
The construction and public service projects need to be substantially completed by Dec. 31 or funding could be reallocated to another applicant.
About the Author