Dorothy Lane Market given final approval for 2nd Warren County store

The proposed building will be constructed out of brick veneer, with glass and metal wall accents and decorative art panels over the entrance of the building. Entrance to the site will be from Veterans Parkway and a right in/right out entrance on Mason Montgomery Road, according to officials.

Explore Dorothy Lane Market announces plans for new grocery store

The store will have a small tower near its building that will have time and temperature. John Roll, the architect for the Dorothy Lane Market, said there will be cafés, culinary centers and three focal points as part of the construction.

Roll said the site has been cleared and that the infrastructure at the site is still being built.

“We expect to start construction in 2023 and open in 2024, depending on the site work,” Roll said. “We hope to start construction drawings soon.”

The remainder of the Mosaic mixed use project will include 103 homes, 102,035 square feet of commercial space and 267,000 square feet of office space. The residential portion of the site will be comprised of 34 detached single-family homes and 69 attached townhomes.

Ellen Todia, president of Western Row Land Development, said, “All I want for Christmas is to get this plan passed,” she said. “We’re very excited.”