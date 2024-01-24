Coroner’s office looking for next of kin for Warren County man

The Warren County Coroner’s Office is seeking help from the public in contacting the next of kin of a man who was found dead in a Franklin residence Dec. 31.

Coroner’s office administrator Amy DeBorde said the man was identified from his driver license as Kelly Cecil Thomas, 56.

DeBorde said Thomas had reportedly been staying with friends in an apartment on Seventh Street for the past several months and had been employed at the Arby’s restaurant in Springboro.

She said the cause of death has not been determined and that toxicology test results are pending. The autopsy was conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Franklin police Chief Adam Colon said Thomas’ cell phone information is being extracted in police efforts to find next of kin. He also said Thomas had attended Carlisle schools.

Anyone with any information on Thomas’s next of kin should contact the Coroner’s Office at 513-695-1137 or Franklin police Detective Amanda Myers at 937-746-2882.

