Carlisle to appoint Christopher J. Lohr as new city manager

Lohr will bring 16 years of local government experience to the city of Carlisle. He has served in various roles with the city of Huber Heights, the village of Enon, and the city of Riverside where he currently serves as assistant city manager/human resources administrator. He has experience in all aspects of local government including, but not limited to, planning, zoning, economic development, finance, human resources, information technology, and working with elected and appointed officials.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wright State University and a master of public administration from University of Illinois, Springfield. Lohr is actively involved in the International City/County Management Association, Ohio City/County Management Association, and Dayton Area Managers Association.

“We look forward to having Chris serve as our new city manager. He will bring broad experience and a proven track record of successful local government management and enthusiasm to the position,” Winkler said. “His experience in economic development, community programs, and responsible fiscal management will greatly benefit the Carlisle community and provide strong and steady leadership for City staff.”

Lohr will replace Julie Duffy, who stepped down as city manager in February 2023 to become West Carrollton’s finance director. Duffy had worked for the city in various positions including finance director for 24 years, with the last 6½ years as city manager.

Ryan Rushing, who served as finance director and interim city manager, also recently stepped down to become the new Beavercreek Twp. administrator.