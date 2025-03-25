Want to run for local office? Middletown Chamber revives program to equip those seeking to get elected

Revival of Candidate College comes at crucial time, Chamber CEO says.
The Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe, and Trenton and the Menard Family Center for Democracy at Miami University are relaunching the Candidate College, a program designed to equip individuals with additional knowledge to volunteer or run for local office. Pictured are campaign signs at the Butler County Board of Elections in Hamilton during the 2020 primary election. NICK GRAHAM/FILE

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

The Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe, and Trenton and the Menard Family Center for Democracy at Miami University are relaunching the Candidate College, a program designed to equip individuals with additional knowledge to volunteer or run for local office. Pictured are campaign signs at the Butler County Board of Elections in Hamilton during the 2020 primary election. NICK GRAHAM/FILE
News
By
1 hour ago
X

Candidate College in Middletown was on a long hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has returned.

The Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton and the Menard Family Center for Democracy at Miami University Regionals are re-instituting Candidate College, a free program designed to equip people with additional knowledge to volunteer or run for local office.

The return of the program comes with an updated format, giving participants a comprehensive understanding of governance, leadership and the electoral process. This program has helped prepare other local leaders in past years, and its revival comes at a crucial time as communities seek engaged and informed public servants, said Rick Pearce, the chamber’s CEO and president.

“As we see turnover in community leadership, it’s critical that we develop the next generation of informed and prepared leaders,” he said. “Candidate College has a brief history of better preparing individuals for public service, and we’re excited to bring it back with a fresh approach and strong partnerships.”

Rick Pearce, president of the Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

The program begins on April 16 and runs until May 21. Sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Miami University Regionals Middletown campus, 4200 University Blvd.

Pearce said the chamber modeled its program on one from a Springfield colleague, though the chamber’s version differs somewhat from the original, including the addition of local relevance.

Key topics include the constitutional structure of Ohio’s government, the role of councils and school boards, government operations, city and school funding, problem solving and decision-making, and professionalism and ethics.

The collaboration with the Menard Family Center for Democracy will bring expert-led sessions, real-world experiences and networking opportunities for those wanting to serve their communities.

John Forren, associate professor at Miami University and executive director of the Menard Family Center for Democracy, will moderate the panel. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Scott Kissell

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott Kissell

“A healthy and vibrant democracy requires an active and engaged citizenry — and this series of events will provide those interested in public service with both the knowledge and the practical skills needed to make a positive impact here in southwestern Ohio," said John Forren, Menard Family Center for Democracy executive director.

The program is a nuts-and-bolts introduction to local government and the electoral and campaign process. Forren and Pearce stated the program is designed for community members who wish to learn more about their community and increase their involvement.

“While the content of the program is designed to be accessible to first-time candidates or volunteers, even veteran officials will likely learn some things that they didn’t know before,” said Forren. “It presents a terrific opportunity for civically involved people to get to know one another and share ideas and experiences.”

For more information or to register, call the chamber office at 513-422-4551.

People came to vote on the first day of early voting Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 at Butler County Board of Elections in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
Edgewood district faces $3M deficit if tax levy on May 6 ballot is not...
2
Teens help local farmers recharge, replace fire extinguishers
3
$1.2M settlement reached in case against Butler County sheriff, former...
4
Driver hits train, car bursts into flames near Fairfield Freshman...
5
Cincinnati postal workers pack main street in protest of possible...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.