Want to run for local office? Middletown Chamber revives program to equip those seeking to get elected

The return of the program comes with an updated format, giving participants a comprehensive understanding of governance, leadership and the electoral process. This program has helped prepare other local leaders in past years, and its revival comes at a crucial time as communities seek engaged and informed public servants, said Rick Pearce, the chamber’s CEO and president.

“As we see turnover in community leadership, it’s critical that we develop the next generation of informed and prepared leaders,” he said. “Candidate College has a brief history of better preparing individuals for public service, and we’re excited to bring it back with a fresh approach and strong partnerships.”

The program begins on April 16 and runs until May 21. Sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Miami University Regionals Middletown campus, 4200 University Blvd.

Pearce said the chamber modeled its program on one from a Springfield colleague, though the chamber’s version differs somewhat from the original, including the addition of local relevance.

Key topics include the constitutional structure of Ohio’s government, the role of councils and school boards, government operations, city and school funding, problem solving and decision-making, and professionalism and ethics.

The collaboration with the Menard Family Center for Democracy will bring expert-led sessions, real-world experiences and networking opportunities for those wanting to serve their communities.

“A healthy and vibrant democracy requires an active and engaged citizenry — and this series of events will provide those interested in public service with both the knowledge and the practical skills needed to make a positive impact here in southwestern Ohio," said John Forren, Menard Family Center for Democracy executive director.

The program is a nuts-and-bolts introduction to local government and the electoral and campaign process. Forren and Pearce stated the program is designed for community members who wish to learn more about their community and increase their involvement.

“While the content of the program is designed to be accessible to first-time candidates or volunteers, even veteran officials will likely learn some things that they didn’t know before,” said Forren. “It presents a terrific opportunity for civically involved people to get to know one another and share ideas and experiences.”

For more information or to register, call the chamber office at 513-422-4551.