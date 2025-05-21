Tano Bistro goes seed oil-free with its new spring menu

The premise behind going seed oil-free is due to his daughter, Madison, a personal health coach. They had talked about nutrition and health and what he could do to help him stay on track with his diet.

Coupled with exercise and healthier eating choices, Williams stopped eating foods containing seed oils, such as canola, corn, soybean and grapeseed. He said he had lost nearly 60 pounds over the course of several months and significantly lowered his cholesterol.

“If I can feed my body correctly, and at the same time, offer a better-tasting menu, then surprisingly enough that what happened by getting rid of seed oils,” Williams said. “Oils are permeating throughout all of our food sources.”

Seed oils are often found in ultra-processed foods and can contribute to inflammation in the body, according to the Cleveland Clinic. While some want to remove them from their diets, registered dietitian Julia Zumpano said it’s not crucial to cut them out entirely.

Explore Click here for more Health news

“Most seed oils are utilized in the form of packaged foods, fast foods and eating out,” Zumpano said on ClevelandClinic.org. “That’s where most of the danger lies.”

She said seed oils contain Omega-6 fats in high levels, and are a primary ingredient in processed and ultra-processed foods, which can result in inflammation in the body. However, it can help the body reduce bad cholesterol, lowering the risk for heart disease and stroke, according to the American Heart Association.

Despite reports saying seed oils aren’t all bad, others disagree.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy has said people are being “unknowingly poisoned” by seed oils, and some influencers on social media say they are “toxic” or are the reason behind increases in diabetes, obesity and other chronic illnesses.

Despite who says what about seed oils versus non-seed oils, Williams said using the latter types of oils, like coconut, pure and extra virgin olive, and avocado oils, and tallow, which is an animal fat.

“It’s amazing when I make my own mayonnaise, I make my own French fries, the flavors and the freshness of the food, it’s just amazing,” he said.

He also believes seed oils are a reason why big food manufacturers can make inexpensive foods, and the industry has done “a bad job.”

“The consumer is starting to wake up to see there is an alternative, and we hope to be leading the way here in Cincinnati to make that presence known,” Williams said. “It’s our commitment to the menu and food philosophy.”