Pulitzer Prize-winning author to peak at Miami U. Hamilton Thursday

“What I love most about this series is not just that it brings nationally known historians to our community — but also that it brings folks under one roof to reflect on the shared experience of our past,” said Matthew Smith, Miami University’s Regional director of Public Programming.​

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday in Parrish Auditorium, 1601 University Blvd. in Hamilton.

Bird’s lecture is a timely backdrop, Smith said, with the “the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the dawn of the Cold War.”

The Michael J. Colligan History Project was established in 2000 and is a collaborative initiative between the Michael J. Colligan Fund of the Hamilton Community Foundation and Miami University Regionals. For the past 25 years, the project has brought nearly 200 programs and events to the community, reinforcing its commitment to deepening historical understanding

“I can think of no other college campus of our size, nor any other city the size of Hamilton, boasting a comparable success story in history programming,” Smith said.

This free event is open to the public, but RSVPs are strongly encouraged. Those interested in attending can RSVP at miamioh.edu/regionals/rsvp.