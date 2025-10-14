New Hamilton Texas Roadhouse location opens next week

Texas Roadhouse is moving its 25-plus-year-old location at 1366 Main St. a mile west, in front of Meijer. This new building is bigger and will allow the business to employ more, according to the company. It expects to have 150 employees. Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates said it’s positive for the city to see the Kentucky-based chain reinvesting in Hamilton. “It’s a great nod to Hamilton. Their customers have been good to them and now they are being good to them back,” he said. “This is a really great location for them that does a lot of volume. For them to build bigger and newer in Hamilton, obviously they recognize that.” Texas Roadhouse announced earlier this year it would transition into a new restaurant at the corner of Garner Road and Main Street in front of Meijer, and company officials called the new store “a reinvestment into Hamilton and providing our community with a bigger, faster location.”

“Hamilton has always been our kind of area,” according to a statement from the Texas Roadhouse public relations team. “We are a value driven company that prides itself on legendary food and legendary service. When we opened 25 years ago, we had no idea that Hamilton would embrace us as they have.”

The new restaurant will have 348 seats, 60 more than the current restaurant, and more parking. Several dozen parking spots will be available, which is also next to Meijer’s parking lot.

Texas Roadhouse is open 3 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. It will be open for a special lunch on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 that requires a reservation (each reservation is valid for up to four people). Lunch starts at 11 a.m. both days. For dine-in lunch reservations, visit tinyurl.com/HamiltonTRHdinein and for to-go orders, visit tinyurl.com/HamiltonTRHtogo. On Oct. 22, a ribbon cutting will be held before the restaurant’s normal operating hours (which don’t require a reservation). Until Texas Roadhouse moves out of its current Main Street location, the Hamilton restaurant will celebrate the transition with 99-cent “smother and loads” — the price in 1999 when it opened — until it closes on Sunday.

Hamilton City Manager Craig Bucheit referenced the Texas Roadhouse relocation in his Oct. 1 State of the City Address.

“I can honestly say in town, there’s not a restaurant that’s more consistently crowded than Texas Roadhouse,” he said. “We appreciate the first 25 years, and we look forward to decades ahead.”

Bucheit said he was asked about the fate of the soon-to-be-former location.

“We don’t know,” he said, “but we know the people who are making those decisions, we’re having conversations with them and we’re going to make sure it’s something really good.”

Explore Click here for more Business news