Hamilton police takes on new approach to neighborhood policing

Hamilton Police Chief Trent Chenoweth and Police Officer Haleigh Daniels talk about community police work in the city. PROVIDED/TVHAMILTON

Credit: Provided/TVHamilton

Credit: Provided/TVHamilton

Hamilton Police Chief Trent Chenoweth and Police Officer Haleigh Daniels talk about community police work in the city. PROVIDED/TVHAMILTON
News
By
49 minutes ago
X

The Hamilton Police Department is taking an old-school approach to a newer problem when it comes to policing the city.

A team of police officers will walk — or drive — the same beat, getting to know the residents and business owners on a personal level. This approach is akin to the idiom: teamwork makes the dream work.

Hamilton Police Chief Trent Chenoweth and his executive team have developed a program based on its downtown walking beat, where one officer is assigned to just the downtown area and works exclusively with one detective.

This neighborhood policing program is a response to the department losing institutional knowledge.

“It also creates a team environment that, in my opinion, will allow us to be more responsive to the issues going on in a community,” the chief said. “We are a younger agency, there’s no denying that.”

The department has 111 uniformed officers, seven under its authorized strength. Every shift has 18 officers, so this neighborhood policing program will assign one of those officers to one of eight designated beats, with the balance floating around the city as needed.

Hamilton Police Chief Trent Chenoweth and his executive team have developed a program based on its downtown walking beat, where one officer is assigned to just the downtown area and works exclusively with one detective. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

icon to expand image

“If I have a new officer coming on, they can still rotate around and work different beats, so that way we get that knowledge of learning the city,” Chenoweth said. “Everybody’s gaining from this, everybody’s benefiting from this. I just see it as a huge way for us to connect to the community.”

With three shifts, each neighborhood beat now has a team of three officers, and each team will be linked up with a detective who helps on cases. That detective would also serve as a team captain or, in some scenarios, a mentor.

Several months ago, the police department developed the downtown walking beat. Officer Haleigh Daniels patrols the downtown and urban core, and Detective Frank Botts is assigned to it.

ExploreClick here for more stories by reporter Michael D. Pitman

“Everybody's gaining from this, everybody's benefiting from this. I just see it as a huge way for us to connect to the community."

- Hamilton Police Chief Trent Chenoweth

“So you have this initial program, which is working extremely well, and now, we take that same focus and we push it into the neighborhoods. Instead of a randomly assigned officer going to a community meeting, it’s the same three officers who work there day in and day out,” Chenoweth said.

It’s not unlike seeing the same cashier or barista at your favorite establishment.

“It’s just a chance for us to connect more in a personal way, in a one-on-one way, and have greater accountability,” the chief said. “If there’s something going on, the residents know who to call, the community leaders know who to call. It just creates a team environment that, in my opinion, will allow us to be more responsive to the issues going on in a community.”

In Other News
1
50th birthday for Butler Tech sees area leaders applaud successes
2
Butler County school AI specialist joins national team
3
Vebcom Health Services moves to larger Fairfield location
4
McCrabb: World War II Navy veteran from Hamilton turns 100 and shares...
5
Popular Hometown Hero program has workers hanging more than 600 banners...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.