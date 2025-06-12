Fenwick High adds principal to ‘dynamic team’ of leaders

Herbert’s hiring follows the school adding Vince Woodall to the newly established role as its chief operations officer. He will oversee the school’s non-academic operations, including financial resources, human resources, facilities, technology, and legal affairs.

Strathmann called the leadership team a “three-prone approach” where they will handle academics, curriculum, fundraising, student recruitment and operations.

Forming a “dynamic team” committed to guiding Fenwick into a new era of innovation, academic excellence, community service and mission-driven growth was Strathmann’s top priority when he was hired, he said.

“Now we’re off to the races,” said Strathmann, who hopes to operate the high school more like a university and refer to teachers as instructors.

Herbert, who was awarded his doctorate from Ohio State University, most recently served as professor of physics at John Carroll University where he was also provost and academic vice president for four years.

Prior to that, he held a series of academic leadership roles at Xavier University, including associate provost for academic affairs and dean of the graduate school, chair of the Department of Physics and a professor of physics.

“I am passionate about Catholic education and have been privileged to shape young minds while witnessing the personal and professional growth of generations of budding business and community leaders,” Herbert said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to now work with students during the crucial, formative years of high school is exciting. This is where real impact happens, where habits are formed and students’ characteristics and spiritual formation mature.”

Strathmann called Herbert “the perfect hire for the perfect time.”

He said once Fenwick leads with academics “all great things will follow.”

With an official start date of June 25, Herbert will spend his first weeks on the job working with school administrators, faculty and staff, Strathmann said.