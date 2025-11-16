Men’s boutique store Crafted pops up in Hamilton

Explore Click here for more Business news

“We thought the guys deserve something like that,” said Dave Vallandingham. “Crafted essentially is going out and finding the best of the best that we can set guys up with the way you look, the way your space looks, the things that kind of bring you happiness and joy in your own little world.”

The shop is, for now, only planned for this holiday season. It opened the weekend of Operation Pumpkin, which the Vallandinghams said “was the perfect time to launch.” That weekend October festival draws some 60,000 visitors to Hamilton over three days in mid-October.

Though it’s catered toward men, Crafted also features artwork, lighting options crafted by Dave Vallandingham and flannel shirts, which Sara Vallandingham said are popular among the female shoppers buying gifts for the men in their lives.

“What’s great is, it’s for men, but ladies have to shop for their husbands, their sons, their fathers, their grandfathers, and this is a great opportunity for them to shop for the things that are sometimes hard to go and find because they have to go to different stores,” said Dave Vallandingham. “But we put them all here at one place.”

Crafted is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, but Sara Vallandingham said hours will be expanded as the holiday season progresses, including for Small Business Saturday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Updates and news will be posted on Instagram at @CraftedHamilton. A ribbon-cutting for the store is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. There’s a planned Facebook Live for 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Like Sara’s House, it will be refreshed every weekend with new items, the Vallandinghams said.

“I feel like one of the really cool things with the addition of this shop is that Crafted and Sara’s House are such great companions and they are about as close you can get to under one roof as you can get,” said Sara Vallandingham.