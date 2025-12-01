Commissioners unaligned on plan for Butler County homeless shelter

“This initiative is designed to improve public safety, stabilize families and ensure our most vulnerable residents have access to essential support services,” said Carpenter, adding the plan reflects years of collaborative work with local and regional providers, housing professionals, state and federal lawmakers and Hamilton partners.

Already secured funds could be used, namely from the HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan program (HOME-ARP) and the OneOhio opioid settlement. This would be a $7.56 million investment with the county paying $45,000 for design and permitting, according to the plan, Carpenter’s plan also calls for the city of Hamilton to “manage construction and operations” as Butler County would retain fiscal and compliance oversight for all federal and state funds.

City Manager Craig Bucheit confirmed the administration received Carpenter’s proposal and staff is reviewing it, stating, “There may be some potential, but we need more information before we can determine whether it’s workable for the city.”

However, Carpenter’s plan may not be considered by her fellow commissioners.

Commissioner Don Dixon said neither he nor Commissioner T.C. Rogers had any input in this plan, which they received a little more than a week ago. Dixon said, “Cindy refuses to work with (our staff and providers) or T.C. and myself.”

Dixon said an official county plan is expected to be submitted, which would move from a permanent supportive housing model to a temporary model. Those experiencing homelessness would be provided with housing for a maximum of two years, which Dixon said “would help people move up to be more independent.”

Carpenter’s plan, though, comes from nearly a decade of addressing homelessness, she said, adding she has consulted agencies, studied best practices across Ohio and other states, and visited successful facilities “whose expertise has shaped a practical, sustainable, and effective plan grounded in real-world experience.”

At the Nov. 18 Butler County Commission meeting, without specifically mentioning her proposal, Carpenter said, “I have been ringing the bell that we don’t have the wrap-around services, that we don’t engage in the encampments, that we don’t have the focus on addiction, recovery, mental health to stop everyone from being chronically homeless. There’s some things we can do early on in prevention that doesn’t cause so many people to enter homelessness.”

Butler County, as well as other Ohio counties, is facing potential cuts to permanent supportive housing funding by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The cuts would take money from long-term housing solutions, and a revised or new plan is needed by mid-December.

The county also has the largest unhoused population in the state, with nearly 500 people experiencing homelessness or living in encampments.

By leveraging state or federal funds, it is possible to take an underutilized county property and convert a vacant building into a 50-bed multi-service emergency shelter and resource hub, serving a vulnerable population without placing an additional burden on taxpayers.

“It represents a strategic, sustainable investment with measurable impact,” she said. “Butler County has long discussed solutions to homelessness, (and) this plan turns conversation into action.”