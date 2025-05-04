Butler County has election decisions to make this week: Tax levies on the ballot

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and anyone standing in line as polls close will still be allowed to cast a ballot.

Edgewood City Schools levy

Edgewood, a district of about 3,500 students, is asking voters for support from Trenton and Wayne Twp. and sections of Milford, Madison, Hanover and St. Clair townships to support a five-year, 4.45-mill substitute levy.

The district would face a $2.9 million operating deficit if the property tax levy is not approved. The current levy expires at the end of December. School officials say a “yes” vote would not raise taxes — $156 per $100,000 home valuation — and the new levy goes into effect in January 2026.

If the substitute levy is not approved, voters will see a new tax levy on the fall ballot, though the millage has not yet been determined, according to school officials.

Voters rejected a 2023 Edgewood levy request. That ballot failure, combined with COVID-19 pandemic relief funds ending, has exacerbated the district’s fiscal issues, according to the school district.

Even if the levy passes, Edgewood still needs to make about $1 million worth of cuts from the operating budget, including busing and learning programs, coupled with reductions in administrative and school staffing through attrition, officials have said.

Madison Local Schools levy

Madison Local Schools is seeking a 10-year renewal of its 4-mill property tax levy. School officials have said it would not raise taxes.

The 1,500-student district, Butler County’s second-lowest enrollment, has already seen across-the-board cuts in recent years, and levy campaign officials have said if more reductions are to happen, that would impact programs, personnel and busing.

If the levy is renewed, the district will continue to collect $1.1 million a year for the next decade, and property owners will continue to pay $140 a year in property taxes for every $100,000 in home valuation.

This is the first tax issue the district has sought since 2022, when voters said “no” to an earned income tax on that year’s spring ballot.

Since that rejection, Madison school officials have made operating budget cuts to balance the books. With the cuts, the district raised pay-to-participate fees by $200 per activity with no family maximum. Madison also cut some teaching positions, and 30 supplemental teaching and coaching positions were defunded.

Other cuts included busing for the high school and phasing out two administrator jobs. A levy failure would result in more cuts and another large increase in pay-to-participate fees, school officials said.

MidPointe Library levy

Eastern Butler County voters, and a small number in western Warren County, will decide on a five-year, 0.75-mill replacement levy for the MidPointe Library system.

In November, voters rejected a continuing levy, but the library needs a raise as it has been operating with the same tax revenues since 2010.

If approved, the levy would generate $5.7 million a year as it would replace a levy voters approved in 2010 and renewed in 2015 and 2020. Residents would pay $26.25 annually for every $100,000 in home valuation. If it’s rejected, programming, materials, services and hours would be cut for the public, which includes around 180,000 library cardholders systemwide, including branches in Middletown, West Chester Twp., Trenton, Monroe and Liberty Twp.

In 2024, MidPointe had 600,000 visits, with more than 2.1 million items checked. Additionally, more than 95,800 patrons attended more than 2,750 programs.

ELECTION DAY INFORMATION

Do you need to know where your Election Day polling location is or what issues are on your ballot? Visit elections.bcohio.go/voters.

