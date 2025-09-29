3 running for uncontested Middletown school board seats

A write-in candidate, Julie Baker, is running for the term Ramsey-Hunter was appointed to, which expires in Dec. 2027, according to the Butler County Board of Elections. Journal-News reached out to Baker multiple times and was not able to reach her. School board members President Dr. Chris Urso and Vice President Anita Scheibert have terms expiring in 2027. Verlena Stewart, who was appointed to school board in Aug. 2024 to fill a vacancy and has a term expiring this year, is not running. The deadline to register to vote in this election is Oct. 6, which can be done until 9 p.m. at the Butler County Board of Elections, or at any time that day online at olvr.ohiosos.gov. Early voting starts on Oct. 7. Journal-News asked the candidates why they want to represent Middletown City Schools, and what they would focus on if elected.

Moore, 53, who has been on the school board for the last 10 years, was born and raised in Middletown. He works full time as the educator director for Trinity Debt Management in Cincinnati. He told Journal-News his commitment to the Middletown students and families “remains as strong as ever.” He hopes to improve student achievement and raise our district’s report card rankings; focus on leadership, accountability and fiscal responsibility; and work with local businesses, teachers and community partners to align district goals.

“Middletown has tremendous resources and with proper collaboration and alignment of our efforts we can raise student achievement,” Moore said.

Top issues for Moore include improving outcomes in reading and math; addressing chronic absenteeism and behavior through student accountability; and fostering collaboration with community partners for after school learning opportunities.

Middletown City Schools’ annual overall state report card ranking has been the lowest in Butler County for decades, and Moore said the schools lost its way when “the district put education fads and ideology ahead of fundamentals.”

“Our success will come when we insist on a structured curriculum and high expectations for all students,” he said.

Tara Ramsey-Hunter, who was appointed to an unexpired school board seat in Aug. 2024, is running for a full term. Ramsey-Hunter, 45, a lifelong Middletown resident, works as a case manager/inspector for a homeless crisis response program in Warren County. She also serves on the city’s Planning Commission. She told Journal-News she decided to run for school board because she “truly believes in the power of community and in giving back.”

“Middletown shaped me, and I want to help strengthen our schools for the next generation,” she said. “Serving on the board is a way to support our students, stand by our teachers and help guide decisions that affect our entire community. If not me, then who?”

Attendance; reading and literacy; and career and college readiness for students are her top priorities.

“To me, the most important work starts with two things: making sure teachers have the training, resources and tools they need in the classroom, and making sure parents understand how important it is for kids to be in school every day,” she said.

Ramsey-Hunter said acknowledging the persistence of Middletown City School’s low state report card ranking is “essential.”

“Focusing on specific areas, such as curriculum adjustments and teacher training, may be beneficial,” she said.