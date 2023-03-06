Builder proposes new home subdivision in Springboro

A Dublin homebuilder wants to build 41 homes at the southwest corner of Ohio 73 and Red Lion-Five Points Road in Springboro.
Maronda Homes has asked the city of Springboro for the land be rezoned to allow for the homes to be built on 12.08 acres of land.
Springboro city planner Dan Boron said the propose development, which will be called Clearview Crossing of Stoneridge, is consistent with the city’s 2022 Master Plan. He said planning commission approved the recommendation to rezone the property. Boron said all property owners within 300 feet of the property were notified as a courtesy by letter.
The proposed subdivision will have its primary access to the site via Red Lion-Five Points Road at the intersection with Valley View Road, and a connection to the one south at Haverstraw Place into The Enclave neighborhood.
About 29% of the subdivision’s property will be open space. The city requires Residential PUD subdivisions to have a minimum 25% open space.
Boron said the new subdivision provides a trail that is consistent with the goals of the 2020 Bike/Pedestrian Plan. In addition, the plan also prohibits vinyl siding being used on home exteriors.
During the March 2 public hearing, a representative from Maronda Homes said the houses will range in size from 1,376 square-feet to 2,120 square-feet in size with a price point of $200,000 to $400,000. The representative said the developer is targeting people who want to purchase a starter home or wanting to downsize.
Last fall, Springboro City Manager Chris Pozzuto said despite recent economic shifts and higher interest rates, home building is continuing in the city and he didn’t hold back when suggesting the reason.
“Springboro is a desirable community and everybody wants to move here,” he said.
Springboro City Council had a first reading of the proposed zoning change on March 2.
