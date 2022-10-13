Brookville man appears in Franklin court for allegedly killing a cat

Witnesses said on Oct. 5 that David A. Lee, 82, of Brookville, also allegedly slammed the cat’s head against a brick pillar before punching it several times and tossing the lifeless feline into the bed of his truck before driving off, according to police.

The report said there were two witnesses that saw this happen. Lee also allegedly used food to capture and eventually choke the cat, causing it to defecate on the porch. He also allegedly put a rope around the cat’s neck before putting it into a plastic bag.