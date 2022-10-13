journal-news logo
Brookville man appears in Franklin court for allegedly killing a cat

Man accused of killing a kitten by smashing its head on a table

An area manwas arrested over the weekend for cruelty to animals after allegedly placing a kitten in a plastic bag and slamming it on a metal table in front of several people.

Witnesses said on Oct. 5 that David A. Lee, 82, of Brookville, also allegedly slammed the cat’s head against a brick pillar before punching it several times and tossing the lifeless feline into the bed of his truck before driving off, according to police.

The report said there were two witnesses that saw this happen. Lee also allegedly used food to capture and eventually choke the cat, causing it to defecate on the porch. He also allegedly put a rope around the cat’s neck before putting it into a plastic bag.

Two more witnesses came forward about the incident, police said.

Lee was arrested about 4 p.m. Saturday after arriving at the Happy Days rooming house located at 25 E. Third St. When questioned by police, Lee told the officer that all he did was squeeze the cat then took it to Miamisburg.

He was taken to the Warren County Jail. Lee was released Monday after posting a $1,250 bond. Lee was arraigned on the first-degree misdemeanor charge on Tuesday in Franklin Municipal Court where he entered a not guilty plea.

Lee’s next court appearance will be a pretrial conference was set for noon on Nov. 4.

