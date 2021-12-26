An underappreciated crossover

Normally I’d want for all-wheel drive from such a vehicle, but it actually suits the Taos well. All-wheel drive is available for the Taos. Chalk this up to the rare time where I am okay with FWD.

A fair but common criticism I’ve had with other Volkswagen vehicles is the bare-boned interiors. Their play-it-safe mentality often misses the target in some of their other vehicles, but in the Taos the interior is just right. It has enough soft touch points and niceties, especially considering the price. But the most impressive thing that separates the Taos from some of its competitors is the interior space.

For a subcompact SUV, the cabin is spacious. The rear seats don’t feel so compact with enough legroom comfort for adults. Also the cargo room leads the segment with 27.9 cubic feet of space (slightly less for the AWD version). Fold the rear seats down and there’s 65.9 cubic feet of useable cargo area making this impressive for such a small vehicle.

Unlike other German engineering, the infotainment system is intuitive and simple to use. The 8-inch touchscreen is responsive to commands and has easy integration with smart phones through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There are only three trims with both FWD and AWD iterations. My tester was the top-of-the-line SEL trim which had a base price of $31,490. The base S trim with FWD has a starting price under $23,000 making this an affordably-priced crossover.

The FWD Taos has an EPA rating of 28 mpg/city and 36 mpg/highway. The fuel-sipping Taos average more than 32 mpg during my time with it.

My wife weighs in on almost every vehicle I drive. She spends as much time in them as I do and knows a lot about cars. So when she feels strongly about a vehicle, it warrants taking note. So the 2022 Volkswagen Taos is definitely wife-approved.

2022 Volkswagen Taos SEL