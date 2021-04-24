A hybrid coupe like no other

What this all translates to is a hybrid with power and exhilaration. To be honest, I had to double check that it was in fact a hybrid because it didn’t drive like one at all. Were it not for the quiet start, you wouldn’t notice the hybrid portion at all.

Off the line it’s quick and throughout all gears it’s peppy with a great transmission. One word to summarize this new engine in the m440i is: athletic. If you like how BMWs have driven in the past you won’t be disappointed this time around and you might even be more impressed with the overall engineering of this coupe.

The interior is elegant and luxurious, as you’d expect a BMW to be. Nothing is garish or over-the-top but yet the clean, pristine interior has excellent touch points and fine qualities that you can’t find in other luxury brands. The seats are also incredibly comfortable. Being a coupe, the back seat lacks adequate legroom and headroom. Two passengers could fit back there, but getting in and out through the only door on each side could require some amount of contorting.

That is the downfall of a coupe and why you don’t see too many coupes out there. As an executive car or a young person’s daily driver, the m440 is ideal; and less so as a family vehicle. In fact, my tester came with what BMW calls the executive package which includes heated steering wheel, heated front seats, ambient lighting and the live cockpit pro system which includes gesture controls for the infotainment system.

As is usually the case with European vehicles, the infotainment is awesome and full of tech but also lacks intuitiveness. After some learning of how to do the gestures and even manipulate the various aspects of the infotainment system, you grow to be impressed with all it does.

Kudos to BMW for the wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay interaction and WIFI hot spot. The Harmon Kardon sound system is tremendous as well.

Starting price of the m440 is $58,500. With a slew of packages, options and features (all priced separately), my tester had a final price tag of $70,470. One of the big and confusing drawbacks to German vehicles is the price structures and how expensive packages can be. It’s almost like getting nickeled and dimed to death.

The 2021 BMW m440i xDrive Coupe has an EPA rating of 22 mpg/city and 31 mpg/highway. I averaged roughly 26 mpg during some less-than-ideal weather, of which the BMW handled itself quite well.

It had been a little time since I had driven a BMW and boy was I impressed with what I saw from this coupe.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2021 BMW M440i xDrive Cope