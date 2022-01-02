2022 Genesis G70 continues to check off all the boxes

To be become a legitimate luxury brand you need to have several things marked off on your checklist: A full-size sedan, several iterations of SUVs and crossovers and a smaller car with punch and personality. With the Genesis G70, Hyundai’s luxury branch can check all those boxes.
The 2022 Genesis G70 put a big check mark next to fun-to-drive small luxury car box. For the 2022 model year, the G70 gets some new interior and exterior styling to keep it thoroughly modern. It also discontinues the poor-selling manual transmission offer. Truth be told, they only put the MT in for the first couple of years to try to draw in some stray enthusiasts, but honestly, this is not a car that needs the manual to be fun and engaging.
There are two engine options for the G70 including a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a more powerful twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6. Thankfully my tester was this engine and with that came 365 horses and 376 lb.-ft. of torque. As mentioned, gone is the manual transmission with only an 8-speed automatic transmission available.
The transmission doesn’t hold back the shifts nor is there any turbo lag with the bigger, more powerful V6. For a smaller car, the G70 feels athletic. The smaller posture and size plays well for this car’s strengths which is capable handling and responsive steering. Far too often luxury cars lack personality, but this smaller Genesis and that V6 have a lot of driving personality.
Aesthetically the best way to describe the G70 is classy. If you were wanting this car to look a little more youthful or a little more aggressive, it won’t check that box, but what it does is present itself in a modern, timeless fashion with a grille that’s simple and a front end that is toned down. Considering some of the competitors in this segment that could be considered an advantage. The back end of the G70 is the best side with chrome tip exhaust pipes, and a chrome accented design element splitting the taillights into segments. It screams elegance and once again is conservatively designed with a toned down, but modern feel.
Whereas the exterior may be a little too toned-down for some, the interior goes the opposite way offering high-quality materials and a well-planned interior full of luxury. The interior features are not garish, but don’t get too conservative with the amenities either. This again could be considered an advantage when compared to other luxury brands.
Heated rear seats are a nice touch and there’s a surprising amount of legroom for such small car. Likewise the seat angles are comfortable and all seats offer plenty of support and cushioning. The infotainment system is quite simple to use and integrates perfectly with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The 10.25-inch touchscreen is intuitive and responsive. A wireless charging device is well designed to fit various phone sizes.
The trunk shows the G70′s diminutive size by offering only 10.75 cubic feet of cargo area. This falls near the bottom of the segment in overall size. There is a hands-free trunk opening to help overcome the disadvantages of the smaller trunk.
My tester was the top-of-the-line 3.3T Prestige with all-wheel drive (AWD). Base price $44,200. With Sport Advanced Package and the Sport Prestige Package added, the final MSRP of my tester was $53,945.
The front-wheel drive version gets slightly better fuel economy. My tester with AWD had an EPA rating of 17 mpg/city and 25 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of mostly suburban driving I averaged just over 21 mpg.
There are many advantages going for the Genesis brand and especially for the G70. The things that make it great give it a leg up. The one disadvantage is Genesis’ standing/reputation when it comes to luxury. Not enough people know of the brand or have negative connotations affiliated with Hyundai to give the Genesis a fair shake. That’s really a shame as both the Hyundai and the luxury brand Genesis are really quite excellent with a full offering of competitive vehicles. The G70 is just another in a long line of high-quality luxury vehicles for Genesis.
Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside
2022 Genesis G70 3.3T AWD Prestige
- Price/As tested price................................................ $44,200/$53,945
- Mileage.......................................... 17 mpg/city; 25 mpg/hwy
- Engine............................................. 3.3-liter V6
- Horsepower................................. 365 hp/376 lbs./ft.
- Transmission................................. 8-speed automatic
- Drive wheels................ All-wheel drive
