2021 Dayton Concours winners

The 14th Dayton Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Park was held on Sept. 19. Cars and motorcycles were judged for awards in 17 classes. Below is the list of the winners.
AE = Award of Excellence
A. Brass Era 1896-1919 presented by Glenn C. Hamilton
1. America’s Packard Museum, Dayton, 1914 Packard 4-48 Runabout
B1. Roarin’ ‘20s 1920-25 presented by AAA
1. Robert Schmitt, Dayton, 1920 Ford Model T Touring Car
AE. Robert Leopard, Urbana, 1923 Ford Model T
B2. Roarin’ ‘20s 1926-29 presented by TJH Collections
1. Greg Ornazian, Rochester Hills, Michigan, 1929 Duesenberg J Bohman & Schwartz Sedan
AE. Richard and Helen Harding, Beavercreek, 1928 Auburn 8-115
AE. Douglas and Kim Borcherding Gaker, Oregonia, 1928 Packard 443
C. Classics 1930-43 presented by White-Allen Auto Group
1. John Giokaris, Lima, 1930 Marquette DX351 Phaeton
AE. Stuart Blair, Cincinnati, 1936 Pierce-Arrow 1601 Sedan
AE. Gregory Thomas, Maineville, 1933 Pierce-Arrow 1236 Club Brougham
D. Collector American 1946-59 presented by USA Tire & Auto
1. Michael Karns, Beavercreek, 1957 Chevrolet BelAir convertible
AE. Daniel Hall, New Carlisle, 1946 Mercury Sedan
AE. Nick Besch, Dayton, 1956 Packard 400
E1. Collector American 1960-64 presented by Forgeline Motorsports
1. Ron Hous, Dayton, 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne
AE. Pat Dakin, Dayton, 1960 Ford Starliner
E2. Collector American 1965-75 presented by Voss Village BMW
1. Jim Mumford, Kettering, 1972 Plymouth Duster 340
AE. Brian Sherman, Beavercreek, 1965 Buick Riviera
AE. Carolyn Housey, Springboro, 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass SX
F. Collector Import 1946-90 presented by Bill and Wanda Lukens
1. Charles Marshall II, Dayton, 1957 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud 1 DHC
AE. Scott Montoney, Mason, 1952 Mercedes-Benz 220 Cabriolet B
AE. Ronald Pennington, Mason, 1967 Amphicar 770
G. Classic Sports Cars through 1962 presented by EuroClassics
1. Peter Boyle, Oil City, Pennsylvania, 1959 OSCA/Fiat Touring Coupe
AE. Joe Kolek, Beavercreek, 1963 Jaguar E-type convertible
AE. Steve Leiding, Maineville, 1960 Porsche 356B roadster
H. Contemporary Sports Cars 1964-80 presented by Lampton/Engle & Assoc.
1. Bradford and Carolyn Shisler, Columbus, 1970 Porsche 911 Euro Targa
AE. Daniel Blubaugh, Centerville, 1964 Chevrolet Corvette
AE. Jan Servaites, Kettering, 1967 Sunbeam Tiger Mk. II
I. American Muscle and Performance presented by Omnispear
1. Ken Moravek, Medina, 1965 Pontiac GTO convertible
AE. Opie and Sue Willis, Hamilton, 1970 Pontiac GTO
AE. Raymund Garcia, Waynesville, 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1
AE. Michael Besecker, Springfield, 1970 Cougar Eliminator
J. Vehicles of Special Interest presented by US Employee Benefits
1. Mike Buccicone, Centerburg, 1993 Porsche 928 GTS
AE. Lloyd Mathis, Arnold, Minnesota, 1987 AMC Renault GTA
AE. Steve Alves, Winchester, Kentucky 1991 Morgan Plus 4
AE. Gary and Terrie Schwaiger, Sidney, 1986 Porsche 911 Carrera
K. Future Classics 2001-21 presented by PNC
1. Gary McDowell, Dayton, 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG-GTC Coupe
AE. David Hall, Cincinnati, 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider
AE. Tom Eagle, Franklin, 2012 Aston Martin V12 Vantage
L1. Hot Rod Fords presented by Metal-Brite Polishing
1. Bob and Kathy Stanaford, Centerville, 1928 Ford Model A
AE. David Hale, Wilmington, 1929 Ford Roadster
L2. Hot Rods & Customs presented by Yeti Ice Blasting
1. Larry Boyd, West Milton, 1968 Pontiac Firebird
AE. Bob and Cindy Adams, Tipp City, 1969 Pontiac Firebird 400
AE. John Roush, Kettering, 1973 Valiant Scamp
M. Preservation (unrestored) presented by Furst the Florist
1. Deb and Pat Macklin, Ostrander, 1966 Ford Country Squire Station Wagon
AE. Jeff Spradlin, Springfield, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro
AE. Thomas Wallace, Centerville, 1931 Chrysler Royale Deluxe Coupe
N. Race Cars presented by Grismer Tire & Auto Service
1. Phil and Mike Anderson, Xenia, 19 37 Dreyer Sprint Car
AE. Rick Grant, Dayton, 1957 Porsche RSK 718
AE. Brian Coffee, Centerville, 1926 Art Richter Fronty Big Car
AE. Mary Malone, Kettering, 1995 Corvette Pace Car
O. Motorcycles Original presented by Butt Construction
1. John Harrington, Mew Cumberland, Pennsylvania, 1975 Honda CB 550F Supersport
P. Motorcycles Restored presented by Key-Ads Outdoor Advertising
1. Bob and Sharon Piper, Hamilton, 1982 Honda FT500 Ascot
Q. Motorcycles & Scooters presented by Greater Dayton RTA
1. Ron Hous, Dayton, 1957 Cushman Pacemaker
R. Premier Hagerty Youth Judging Award presented by Win Supply
1. Keith Young, St. Paris, 1936 Ford 3-window coupe
2. Richard and Marcia Larabee, Farmington Hills, Michigan, 1967 Pontiac 2+2 convertible
3. James Hamister, Mason, 1974 Pontiac Trans-Am
Larry Miller Best of Show Model Car presented by Fisher Body Craftsman’s Guild Model Car Alumni
Tom Woodruff, Jackson Center, 1920s Indian Gas Station Diorama
Dayton History Preservation Award presented by Carillon Historical Park
Brian Mettling, Oakwood, 1978 Mercury Colony Park Station Wagon
Louis DiPasquale Best British Car presented by EuroClassics
Joe Kolek, Beavercreek, 1963 Jaguar E-type convertible
The Art and Design Award
Richard and Helen Harding, Beavercreek, 1928 Auburn 8-115
The Chairman’s Award presented by White-Allen Auto Group
Keith Friemark, Dayton, 1954 Jaguar XK 120
Charles Huber Most Elegant Automobile presented by TJH Collections
Stuart Blair, Cincinnati, 1936 Pierce-Arrow 5 Passenger Sedan
Ray Keyton American Icon Award presented by AAA
Jim Yankel, Sugarcreek Township, 1973 Chevrolet Corvette
Taj Ma Garaj Award presented by Taj Ma Garaj, Dixon Family
Bradford and Carolyn Shisler, Columbus, 1970 Porsche 911 Euro Targa
Chic Kleptz Family Award presented by Marthann & Jerry Heil
Phil and Mike Anderson, Xenia
Jeffrey Siler Spirit Award presented by PNC
Susan Sparks, Germantown
Best of Show Motorcycle presented by Butt Construction
Bob and Sharon Piper, Hamilton, 1982 Honda FT500 Ascot
Col. Edward Deeds Judge’s Choice presented by Win Supply
Richard and Helen Harding, Beavercreek, 1928 Auburn 8-115
R. H. Grant Best of Show presented by AAA
Greg Ornazian, Rochester Hills, Michigan, 1929 Duesenberg J Bohman & Schwartz Sedan